Musical Trifecta: Beyonce, Adele & Chris Martin Collaborating on New Song

The collaboration of collaborations is expected to drop this November.

According to OneRepublic's frontman Ryan Tedder, Beyonce, Adele, AND Chris Martin are set to release a song together.

The song will also include Tedder as it'll be part of OneRepublic's upcoming album, "Human."

None of the artists have yet to confirm the collaboration news, but even if it isn't happening, we hope that by posting this we've somehow willed it into the universe.

"Human" drops in November, but maybe all the buzz will convince Tedder to release the song as a single earlier?

Coldplay's Chris Martin has collaborated with Beyonce before on "Hymn for the Weekend."

Adele has been a proud Beyhive member since we can remember.

All of this has the makings of a smash single.

We cannot wait.