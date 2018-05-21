Beyonce Just Bought a Whole Church!

Beyonce took the lyrics "take me to church" a little too literally.

The singer is already a Queen, goddess and savior to some fans, but she's getting a bit holier thanks to her recent purchase.

According to TMZ, Queen Bey purchased an old church in New Orleans for $850,000!

The 7,500 square-foot stone church is more than 100 years old!

It hasn't been in service for a number of years since it's congregation grew old and passed on.

But now that it is Bey's property, this little church might see more guests than ever before.

There's really no telling what she's planning for the property but man, I could see her opening the "Church of Beyonce" for her biggest fans.