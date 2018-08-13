Biggest Winners? Find out Who Took Home Teen Choice Awards!

The Teen Choice Awards 2018 took place this past Sunday night.

The big winners of the night included The CW's Riverdale, films "Black Panther" and "The Greatest Showman," Camila Cabello and Korean pop group BTS.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Choice Action Movie



WINNER: “Avengers: Infinity War”

“Justice League”

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

“Pacific Rim: Uprising”

“Tomb Raider”

Choice Action Movie Actor



WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Chris Evans – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Dylan O’Brien – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

Henry Cavill – “Justice League”

John Boyega – “Pacific Rim: Uprising”

Tom Holland – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Action Movie Actress

WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Alicia Vikander – “Tomb Raider”

Amy Adams – “Justice League”

Elizabeth Olsen – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Gal Gadot – “Justice League”

Zoe Saldana – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie



WINNER: “Black Panther”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Rampage”

“Ready Player One”

“Thor: Ragnarok”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor



WINNER: Chris Hemsworth – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Chadwick Boseman – “Black Panther”

Dwayne Johnson – “Rampage”

Mark Ruffalo – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Ryan Gosling – “Blade Runner 2049”

Tye Sheridan – “Ready Player One”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress



WINNER: Letitia Wright – “Black Panther”

Danai Gurira – “Black Panther”

Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther”

Naomie Harris – “Rampage”

Olivia Cooke – “Ready Player One”

Tessa Thompson – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Choice Fantasy Movie

WINNER: “Coco”

“A Wrinkle in Time”

“Peter Rabbit”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor



WINNER: Anthony Gonzalez – “Coco”

Gael García Bernal – “Coco”

James Corden – “Peter Rabbit”

John Boyega – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Mark Hamill – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Oscar Isaac – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress



WINNER: Carrie Fisher – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Daisy Ridley – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Mindy Kaling – “A Wrinkle in Time”

Oprah Winfrey – “A Wrinkle in Time”

Reese Witherspoon – “A Wrinkle in Time”

Storm Reid – “A Wrinkle in Time”

Choice Drama Movie

WINNER: “The Greatest Showman”

“A Quiet Place”

“Midnight Sun”

“Murder on the Orient Express”

“Truth or Dare”

“Wonder”

Choice Drama Movie Actor



WINNER: Zac Efron – “The Greatest Showman”

Hugh Jackman – “The Greatest Showman”

Jacob Tremblay – “Wonder”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “Murder on the Orient Express”

Patrick Schwarzenegger – “Midnight Sun”

Timothée Chalamet – “Lady Bird”

Choice Drama Movie Actress



WINNER: Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

Bella Thorne – “Midnight Sun”

Daisy Ridley – “Murder on the Orient Express”

Julia Roberts – “Wonder”

Lucy Hale – “Truth or Dare”

Saoirse Ronan – “Lady Bird”

Choice Comedy Movie

WINNER: “Love, Simon”

“Daddy’s Home 2”

“I Feel Pretty”

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

“Overboard”

“Pitch Perfect 3”

Choice Comedy Movie Actor



WINNER: Dwayne Johnson – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Eugenio Derbez – “Overboard”

Jack Black – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Kevin Hart – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Mark Wahlberg – “Daddy’s Home 2”

Will Ferrell – “Daddy’s Home 2”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress



WINNER: Anna Kendrick – “Pitch Perfect 3”

Amy Schumer – “I Feel Pretty”

Anna Faris – “Overboard”

Hailee Steinfeld – “Pitch Perfect 3”

Karen Gillan – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Rebel Wilson – “Pitch Perfect 3”

Choice Movie Villain

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther”

Cate Blanchett – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Josh Brolin – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Adam Driver – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Aidan Gillen – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

Bill Skarsgård – “It”

Choice Breakout Movie Star

WINNER: Nick Robinson – “Love, Simon”

Olivia Cooke – “Ready Player One”

Sophia Lillis – “It”

Keala Settle – “The Greatest Showman”

Kelly Marie Tran – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Letitia Wright – “Black Panther”

Choice Summer Movie

WINNER: “Incredibles 2”

“Adrift”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“Life of the Party”

“Ocean’s 8”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Choice Summer Movie Actor

WINNER: Chris Pratt – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Sam Claflin – “Adrift”

Julian Dennison – “Deadpool 2”

Alden Ehrenreich – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Donald Glover – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool 2”

Choice Summer Movie Actress

WINNER: Bryce Dallas Howard – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Zazie Beetz – “Deadpool 2”

Sandra Bullock – “Ocean’s 8”

Emilia Clarke – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Melissa McCarthy – “Life of the Party”

Shailene Woodley – “Adrift”

Choice Movie Ship

WINNER: Zac Efron & Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther”

Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor – “It”

Dylan O’Brien & Kaya Scodelario – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale – “Love, Simon”

Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger – “Midnight Sun”

TV

Choice Drama TV Show

WINNER: “Riverdale”

“Empire”

“Famous in Love”

“Star”

“The Fosters”

“This is Us”

Credit: SIPA/USA

Choice Drama TV Actor



WINNER: Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

Freddie Highmore – “The Good Doctor”

Jesse Williams – “Grey’s Anatomy”

Jussie Smollett – “Empire”

K.J. Apa – “Riverdale”

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Choice Drama TV Actress

WINNER: Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Bella Thorne – “Famous in Love”

Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”

Chrissy Metz – “This Is Us”

Maia Mitchell – “The Fosters”

Ryan Destiny – “Star”

Choice Comedy TV Show

WINNER: “The Big Bang Theory”

“Black-ish”

“Fuller House”

“Jane the Virgin”

“Modern Family”

“The Good Place”

Choice Comedy TV Actor

WINNER: Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”

Andy Samberg – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Elias Harger – “Fuller House”

Hudson Yang – “Fresh Off the Boat”

Rico Rodriguez – “Modern Family”

Choice Comedy TV Actress

WINNER: Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

America Ferrera – “Superstore”

Candace Cameron Bure – “Fuller House”

Kristen Bell – “The Good Place”

Sarah Hyland – “Modern Family”

Yara Shahidi – “Black-ish,” “Grown-ish”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor



Bob Morley – “The 100”

Dominic Sherwood – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”

Gaten Matarazzo – “Stranger Things”

Joseph Morgan – “The Originals”

WINNER: Matthew Daddario – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress



Eliza Taylor – “The 100”

Emeraude Toubia – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Katherine McNamara – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Lana Parrilla – “Once Upon a Time”

WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Rose McIver – “iZombie”

Choice Action TV Show



“Arrow”

“Gotham”

“Lethal Weapon”

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

“Supergirl”

WINNER: “The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actor



Chris Wood – “Supergirl”

Damon Wayans – “Lethal Weapon”

David Mazouz – “Gotham”

WINNER: Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Lucas Till – “MacGyver”

Stephen Amell – “Arrow”

Choice Action TV Actress



Caity Lotz – “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

Candice Patton – “The Flash”

Chloe Bennet – “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Danielle Panabaker – “The Flash”

Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow”

WINNER: Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”

Choice Animated TV Show



“Bob’s Burgers”

“Family Guy”

WINNER: “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir”

“Rick and Morty”

“Steven Universe”

“The Simpsons”

Choice Reality TV Show



WINNER: “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

“Lip Sync Battle”

“MasterChef Junior”

“The Four: Battle for Stardom”

“The Voice”

“Total Divas”

Choice Throwback TV Show



“Dawson’s Creek”

WINNER: “Friends”

“Gossip Girl”

“One Tree Hill”

“That ’70s Show”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

Choice TV Personality



WINNER: Chrissy Teigen – “Lip Sync Battle”

Derek Hough – “World of Dance”

DJ Khaled – “The Four: Battle for Stardom”

Hailey Baldwin – “Drop the Mic”

Kelly Clarkson – “The Voice”

Meghan Trainor – “The Four: Battle for Stardom”

Choice TV Villain



Anna Hopkins –”Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Cameron Monaghan –”Gotham”

Gabrielle Anwar –”Once Upon a Time”

WINNER: Mark Consuelos –”Riverdale”

Mind Flayer –”Stranger Things”

Odette Annable –”Supergirl

Choice Breakout TV Show



“9-1-1”

“Anne with an E”

“Black Lightning”

WINNER: “On My Block”

“Siren”

“The Resident”

Choice Breakout TV Star



Iain Armitage – “Young Sheldon”

Luka Sabbat –”Grown–ish”

Lyric Ross –”This Is Us”

Nafessa Williams –”Black Lightning”

Oliver Stark –”9-1-1″

WINNER: Vanessa Morgan –”Riverdale”

Choice TV Ship



WINNER: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart –”Riverdale”

Grant Gustin & Candice Patton –”The Flash”

K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes –”Riverdale”

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. –”Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard –”Stranger Things”

Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards –”Arrow”

Choice Summer TV Show



“Beat Shazam”

“Cobra Kai”

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

WINNER: “So You Think You Can Dance”

“The Bold Type”

“Total Bellas”

Choice Summer TV Star



Aisha Dee – The Bold Type”

Aubrey Joseph – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Katie Stevens – The Bold Type”

Meghann Fahy – The Bold Type”

WINNER: Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Xolo Maridueña – Cobra Kai”

MOVIES AND TV

Choice Liplock



Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther”

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – Avengers:”Infinity War”

WINNER: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart –”Riverdale”

Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni –”Jane the Virgin”

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard –”Stranger Things”

Zac Efron & Zendaya –”The Greatest Showman”

Choice Hissy Fit



Adam Driver –”Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Jack Black –”Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Joe Keery –”Stranger Things”

Kevin Hart –”Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

WINNER: Madelaine Petsch –”Riverdale”

Mark Ruffalo –”Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Scene Stealer



Charlie Heaton –”Stranger Things”

Katie McGrath –”Supergirl”

Nick Jonas –”Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Taika Waititi –”Thor: Ragnarok”

Tom Hiddleston –”Thor: Ragnarok”

WINNER: Vanessa Morgan –”Riverdale”

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist



Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist



Ariana Grande

WINNER: Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group



WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist



Blake Shelton

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist



Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

WINNER: The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Choice Latin Artist



Becky G

WINNER: CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist



WINNER: Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Choice Rock Artist



WINNER: Imagine Dragons

Panic! At the Disco

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice Breakout Artist



Bazzi

WINNER: Khalid

Lauv

Logic

Marshmello

SZA

Choice Next Big Thing



Black Pink

MattyBRaps

NCT

Jacob Sartorius

Stray Kids

WINNER: Jackson Wang

Choice International Artist



WINNER: BTS

Black Pink

CNCO

Exo

Got7

Super Junior

Choice Song: Female Artist



Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry”

WINNER: Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Halsey – “Bad at Love”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Choice Song: Male Artist



Charlie Puth – “Attention”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

WINNER: Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “Say Something”

Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – “Love.”

Choice Song: Group



WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Maroon 5 – “Wait”

Panic! At the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Why Don’t We – “Trust Fund Baby”

Choice Collaboration



Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”

Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – “End Game”

The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me” (“Black Panther” soundtrack)

WINNER: Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (“The Greatest Showman” soundtrack)

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”

Choice Pop Song



“Delicate” – Taylor Swift

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – Backstreet Boys

WINNER: “In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes

“No Excuses” – Meghan Trainor

“No Tears Left to Cry” – Ariana Grande

“This Is Me” – Keala Settle

Choice Country Song



“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood

“Heaven” – Kane Brown

“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett

WINNER: “Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

“Mercy” – Brett Young

“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan

Choice Electronic/Dance Song



WINNER: “All Night” – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

“Friends” – Marshmello & Anne-Marie

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, & Grey

“One Kiss” – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

“Perfect” – Topic & Ally Brooke

“Solo” – Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato

Choice Latin Song



“Boom Boom” – RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane

“Dinero” – Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khaled & Cardi B

WINNER: “Familiar” – Liam Payne & J Balvin

“Hey DJ” – CNCO

“Mi Gente” – J Balvin & Willy William

“Échame la Culpa” – Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song



“All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA (“Black Panther” soundtrack)

“Finesse (Remix)” – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B

“God’s Plan” – Drake

“Let You Down” – NF

WINNER: “Love Lies” – Khalid & Normani

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino

Choice Rock/Alternative Song



“Alone” – Halsey

“Hard Times” – Paramore

“High Hopes” – Panic! at the Disco

“No Roots” – Alice Merton

“Sit Next to Me” – Foster the People

WINNER: “Whatever It Takes” – Imagine Dragons

Choice Summer Song



WINNER: “Back to You” – Selena Gomez

“Familiar” – Liam Payne & J Balvin

“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B

“Nice for What” – Drake

“One Kiss” – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

“Youngblood” – 5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Female Artist



WINNER: Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Meghan Trainor

Choice Summer Male Artist



Kane Brown

Niall Horan

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Liam Payne

Charlie Puth

Zayn

Choice Summer Group



WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer

The Chainsmokers

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! at the Disco

Choice Summer Tour



Niall Horan – Flicker World Tour

Jay Z & Beyoncé – On the Run II Tour

Charlie Puth – Voicenotes Tour

WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry Styles: Live on Tour

Taylor Swift – Reputation Stadium Tour

Top Dawg Entertainment – The Championship Tour

DIGITAL

Choice Female Web Star



Eva Gutowski

WINNER: Liza Koshy

Merrell Twins

Bethany Mota

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Choice Male Web Star



Cameron Dallas

WINNER: The Dolan Twins

Joey Graceffa

Ryan Higa

Collins Key

Tyler Oakley

Choice Comedy Web Star



The Dolan Twins

Collins Key

WINNER: Liza Koshy

Miranda Sings

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Choice Music Web Star



Anitta

Chloe x Halle

WINNER: Erika Costell

Jack & Jack

Johnny Orlando

Noah Schnacky

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star



Dulce Candy

WINNER: James Charles

Kandee Johnson

Shay Mitchell

NikkieTutorials

Zoella

Choice Twitter



Mark Hamill

Mindy Kaling

WINNER: Anna Kendrick

Kumail Nanjiani

Ryan Reynolds

Chrissy Teigen

Choice Instagrammer



WINNER: Selena Gomez

Lucy Hale

Dwayne Johnson

John Mayer

Will Smith

Justin Timberlake

Choice Snapchatter



Ethan Dolan

Grayson Dolan

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Kendall Jenner

Demi Lovato

Meghan Trainor

Choice YouTuber



DanTDM

The Dolan Twins

WINNER: Liza Koshy

Merrell Twins

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Choice Muser



Baby Ariel

Loren Gray

Holly H

Sofia Santino

Valentina Schulz

WINNER: Mackenzie Ziegler

FASHION

Choice Style Icon



Chadwick Boseman

Blake Lively

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Migos

WINNER: Harry Styles

Zendaya

Choice Female Hottie



Hailey Baldwin

Selena Gomez

Olivia Holt

WINNER: Lauren Jauregui

Kendall Jenner

Yara Shahidi

Choice Male Hottie



Chadwick Boseman

Zac Efron

Grant Gustin

Chris Hemsworth

Shawn Mendes

WINNER: Cole Sprouse

OTHER

Choice Comedian



Ellen DeGeneres

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

WINNER: The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete



Adam Rippon

J.J. Watt

WINNER: LeBron James

Red Gerard

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete



Chloe Kim

Lindsey Vonn

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mirai Nagasu

WINNER: Serena Williams

U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team

Choice Dancer



Cheryl Burke

Jenna Dewan

Derek Hough

Les Twins

tWitch

WINNER: Maddie Ziegler

Choice Video Game



“Fire Emblem Heroes”

WINNER: “Fortnite”

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”

“Overwatch”

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds”

“Super Mario Odyssey”

Choice Model



Adwoa Aboah

Romeo Beckham

Kaia Gerber

Bella Hadid

WINNER: Gigi Hadid

Jaden Smith

Choice Fandom



Black Pink – Blinks

WINNER: BTS – BTS Army

CNCO – CNCOwners

One Direction – Directioners

Fifth Harmony – Harmonizers

Taylor Swift – Swifties