Blac Chyna is Reportedly Pregnant & Expecting with Her 18-Year-Old Boyfriend

Dream and King Cairo are about to get another sibling.

Blac Chyna is reportedly going to be a mom again!

The 29-year-old is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with her 18-year-old boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay.

According to Page Six, the couple confirmed their relationship in March after they met on Christina Mingle. Seems like they don't believe in not having sex before marriage, however, in a recent Instagram post, Jay posted a photo of Chyna and asked her to "marry him" to which she replied, "yes" in a comment.

Jay also reportedly told No Jumper that he wouldn't sleep with a woman he "did not want to get pregnant."

“If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s–t like ‘ohh daddy love you,’ I love that a**," he reportedly said.

Chyna is already a mom to 17-month-old Dream with ex-fiancee Robert Kardashian and 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex-boyfriend Tyga.



