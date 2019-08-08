BomboBar Celebrates National CBD Day With CBD Infused Shakes & Coffee

August 8th is a day to chill out.

Why? Because Thursday marks the second annual National CBD Day.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is the second most prevalent active ingredients of cannabis and an essential component of medical marijuana.

Since it's derived from the hemp plant it does not cause a high and thus, people have been adding it into coffees and post-workout smoothies.

In celebration of National CBD Day, BomboBar in the West Loop is adding the option of adding CBD to all drinks including coffee.

Their Instagram post reads, "Head over for your caffeine fix, jitter free!"

They're also infusing their Cooler Chocolates with CBD and calling it Calmer Chocolate. There will be three flavor choices available: Cookie Monster, S'Mores, and Original.

On Thursday only, you can also receive a free churro with the purchase of any CBD drink.

Must be 18+ to purchase.

Protein Bar is also offering $.99 CBD boosts to all of their drinks!

Hello Mellow! Come celebrate National #CBD Day with us TODAY (8/8) with $.99 CBD boosts all day long. -- pic.twitter.com/5xGN4dB2im — Protein Bar & Kitchen (@theproteinbar) August 8, 2019

According to a report from the World Health Organization, “In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential," and is said to naturally relieve pain, reduce anxiety and depression, may allieviate cancer symptoms, reduce acne, and could benefit heart health.