BOO! Freeform Released "31 Nights of Halloween" Lineup!

Do you smell that?

That's the smell of pumpkin spice latte's, fall leaves, the Sanderson sisters, and Freeform's 31 Night of Halloween lineup.

Yes, it's that time where our favorite network releases titles that will fill your October with shrieks and shrills.

And no, we didn't mess up the title — Freeform ditched "13 Nights of Halloween" for a massive "31 Nights of Halloween" that will keep you glued to your couch all night long.

Here's the complete lineup of Halloween movies coming to Freeform:

Monday, October 1:

5pm/4c ParaNorman

7:10pm/6:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c ParaNorman

Tuesday, October 2:

5pm/4c The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus

8:30pm/7:30c Disney Pixar's Monsters University

12am/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Wednesday, October 3:

4pm/3c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

6:30pm/5:30c Disney Pixar's Monsters University

9pm/8c Monster House

12am/11c The Final Girls

Thursday, October 4:

5pm/4c ParaNorman

7pm/6c Monster House

9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)

12am/11c Teen Spirit

Friday, October 5:

12:30pm/11:30c The Parent Trap (1998)

3:30pm/2:30c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

6:10pm/5:10c The Addams Family (1991)

8:20pm/7:20c The Goonies

12am/11c The Breakfast Club

Saturday, October 6:

7am/6c The Parent Trap (1998)

10:10am/9:10c Monster House

12:20pm/11:20c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

2:50pm/1:50c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:55pm/3:55c The Goonies

7:35pm/6:35c Hocus Pocus

Freeform Premiere 9:45pm/8:45c Maleficent

Freeform Premiere 11:50pm/10:50c Warm Bodies

Sunday October 7:

7am/6c Monster House

9:10am/8:10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

11:40am/10:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:50pm/12:50c Alice in Wonderland (2010)

4:25pm/3:25c Hocus Pocus

6:35pm/5:35c Maleficent

Freeform Premiere 8:40pm/7:40c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

11:20pm/10:20c Dark Shadows (2012)

Monday, October 8:

4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)

9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)

12am/11c Clue (1985)

Tuesday, October 9:

3pm/2c Jurassic Park (1993)

6pm/5c The Addams Family (1991)

8pm/7c Mrs. Doubtfire

12am/11c Warm Bodies

Wednesday, October 10:

3pm/2c The Lost World: Jurassic Park

6pm/5c Mrs. Doubtfire

9pm/8c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c ParaNorman

Thursday, October 11:

4:30pm/3:30c ParaNorman

6:40pm/5:40c Hocus Pocus

8:50pm/7:50c Despicable Me

12am/11c The Boxtrolls

Friday, October 12:

2pm/1c The Boxtrolls

4:10pm/3:10c Disney's Bolt

6:20pm/5:20c Despicable Me

8:30pm/7:30c Disney's Frozen

12am/11c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Saturday, October 13:

7am/6c ParaNorman

9:05am/8:05c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame

11:10am/10:10c Disney's Bolt

1:15pm/12:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:50pm/1:50c Hocus Pocus

5pm/4c Disney's Frozen

7:25pm/6:25c Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

9:30pm/8:30c Disney Pixar's Monsters University

12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)

Sunday, October 14:

7am/6c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

9:30am/8:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family (1991)

1:15pm/12:15c Hocus Pocus

3:25pm/2:25c Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

5:30pm/4:30c Disney Pixar's Monsters University

Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania

11pm/10c The Parent Trap (1998)

Monday, October 15:

4pm/3c ParaNorman

6pm/5c Hotel Transylvania

8pm/7c The Parent Trap (1998)

12am/11c Monster House

Tuesday, October 16:

3:30pm/2:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

4:30pm/3:30c Monster House

6:30pm/5:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

8:55pm/7:55c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c Disney's Mulan

Wednesday, October 17:

2pm/1c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

4:30pm/3:30c Disney's Mulan

6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus

8:30pm/7:30c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)

Thursday, October 18:

4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)

9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)

Freeform Premiere 12am/11c Maggie

Friday, October 19:

3:30pm/2:30c Dark Shadows (2012)

6:10pm/5:10c The Goonies

8:50pm/7:50c Hotel Transylvania

12am/11c Monster House

Saturday, October 20:

7am/6c Monster House

9:05am/8:05c ParaNorman

11:10am/10:10c Hocus Pocus

1:20pm/12:20c The Goonies

4pm/3c The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:35pm/4:35c Hotel Transylvania

7:40pm/6:40c Hocus Pocus

9:50pm/8:50c The Addams Family (1991)

11:55pm/10:55c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Sunday, October 21:

7am/6c ParaNorman

9am/8c Spooky Buddies

11:05am/10:05c Hocus Pocus

1:15pm/12:15c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:20pm/2:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas

5pm/4c The Addams Family (1991)

7:05pm/6:05c Hocus Pocus

9:15pm/8:15c Maleficent

11:20pm/10:20c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Monday, October 22:

4pm/3c Maleficent

6:10pm/5:10c Hocus Pocus

Freeform Premiere 8:20pm/7:20c The Witches of Eastwick

12am/11c Warm Bodies

Tuesday, October 23:

4pm/3c Hocus Pocus

6:10pm/5:10c The Witches of Eastwick

8:50pm/7:50c The Addams Family (1991)

12am/11c Monster House

Wednesday, October 24:

4pm/3c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

5pm/4c Monster House

7pm/6c The Addams Family (1991)

9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania

12am/11c Spooky Buddies

Thursday, October 25:

4pm/3c Jurassic Park (1993)

7pm/6c Hotel Transylvania

9pm/8c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

12am/11c The Final Girls

Friday, October 26:

12:30pm/11:30c Jurassic Park (1993)

3:35pm/2:35c The Lost World: Jurassic Park

6:40pm/5:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c Teen Spirit

Saturday, October 27:

7am/8c Dark Shadows (2012)

9:40am/8:40c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

12:20pm/11:20c The Addams Family (1991)

2:30pm/1:30c Hocus Pocus

4:40pm/3:40c Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

6:50pm/5:50c Disney Pixar's Monsters University

9:20pm/8:20c Hotel Transylvania

11:25pm/10:25c Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

11:55pm/10:55c ParaNorman

Sunday, October 28:

7am/6c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

9:40am/8:40c The Addams Family

11:50am/10:50c Hocus Pocus

2pm/1c Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

2:30pm/1:30c Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

4:35pm/3:35c Disney Pixar's Monsters University

7:05pm/6:05c Hotel Transylvania

9:10pm/8:10c Hocus Pocus

11:20pm/10:20c The Goonies

Monday, October 29:

4:30pm/3:30c The Goonies

7:10pm/6:10c Disney's Big Hero 6

9:20pm/8:20c 25th Anniversary Release - The Nightmare Before Christmas

12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)

Tuesday, October 30:

2:30pm/1:30c Disney's Big Hero 6

4:40pm/3:40c Hocus Pocus

6:45pm/5:45c The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:25pm/7:25c Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

8:55pm/7:55c The Addams Family (1991)

12am/11c Warm Bodies

7:30am/6:30c Hocus Pocus

11am/10c DisneyPixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

11:30am/10:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

Hocus Pocus Marathon

12:30pm/11:30c Hocus Pocus

2:40pm/1:40c Hocus Pocus

4:45pm/3:45c Hocus Pocus

6:50pm/5:50c Hocus Pocus

8:55pm/7:55c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c Hocus Pocus