Boy Meets World Cast Recreates Pic From '95 During Chicago Reunion

Boy meets the Windy City!

If you are a 90s baby or found yourself binge-watching "Boy Meets World" on Freeform at any point in your life, this story is going to do two things to you: make you smile and make you feel super old at the same time.

Stars of the cult-90s ABC series — Danielle Fishel, Ben Savage, Will Friedle and Rider Strong — reunited at Wizard World Chicago Comic Con this past weekend.

Mind you, this is the first we've seen them all together since Disney Channel's spin-off "Girl Meets World."

Paying homage to the good old days, the foursome recreated a picture they took in 1995!

Fishel (Topanga) shared the side-by-side picture on Instagram writing, "We hate each other."

We hate each other A post shared by daniellefishel (@daniellefishel) on Aug 24, 2018 at 11:53am PDT

Strong (Shawn Hunter) shared the photo and added his own caption: "Still rocking the muppet mouth #wizardworld."

And yes, while the picture evokes feelings of nostalgia, I'm also really bitter about the fact that I didn't attend and score a photo that would make the 10-year-old version of myself really jealous!

