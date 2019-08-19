This Boy Meets World Reunion With Mr. Feeny Will Make You Cry Nostalgic Tears

Fe-Fe-Fe-FEEEENY!

That's probably what all the fans were screaming during the Boy Meets World reunion during the Q+A panel at Fan Expo Boston this weekend.

There have been plenty of reunions where Ben Savage (Corey), Danielle Fishel (Topanga), Rider Strong (Shawn), and Will Friedle (Eric) goof off, but it's a whole other level of heartwarmining nostalgia when William Daniels aka Mr. Feeny comes to play!

Friedle shared the photos on Instagram, and it's evident that there's so much love between these sitcom stars.

For a moment, it felt like I was back in the good old 90s.

One shot includes a tonges-out with Daniels while another while the other seems like a game of musical chairs gone wrong. Or in Topanga's case, gone right.

Sorry, boys.

We cannot wait for more convention photos in the future. But for now, we're off to go re-watch episodes of BMW.