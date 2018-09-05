Brand New 'Halloween' Trailer Shows Intense Fight Between Laurie & Michael!

There's a reason you're supposed to be scared of Michael Meyers. In fact, the newly released trailer gives you several of them.

In the new installment hitting theaters October 19, Michael breaks out of captivity nearly 40-years after he killed three people.

"I have prayed every night that he would escape," Laurie Strode says. "Why the hell did you do that," the Sheriff retorts as she quips back, "so that I could kill him."

And kill him she just might.

That is, if he doesn't kill her first.

Based on the eerie way she states, "happy Halloween, Michael," I would say she's a woman dedicated to her mission.

And while he may only have one target in mind, he also doesn't have any qualms about killing anyone who gets in his way with whatever tool is available -- hammers, knives, etc.

Check out the trailer below if you dare.

Warning: if you are sitting in a dark room all by yourself, I advise you *not* to watch it.

Don't say I didn't warn you!