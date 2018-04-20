BREAKING: Avicii Dead at 28

Swedish-born EDM producer and DJ Tim Bergling, known as Avicii, has passed away.

His rep announced the passing via a statement.

He was 28.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement reads. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Avicii retired from live performing in 2016 due to health reasons.

For years, he suffered from health problems including acute pancreatitis.

His hits include Wake Me Up!, The Days and You Make Me.