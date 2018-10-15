Britney Spears Announces That She's Going to Make a Big Announcement

Britney Spears has an announcement Y'all.

The princess of pop made an appearance on The Ellen Show to announce that she has an announcement to make.

“I actually have a huge announcement to make… My announcement is actually that I have an announcement,” Britney told Ellen and the audience.

However, she isn't making the announcement until October 18th.

Video of Britney Spears Makes a Surprise Visit for a BIG Announcement!

Ellen found it a little odd that Brit stopped by to announce the announcement without the actual announcement so she gave Brit a primetime spot on her YouTube channel that day to disclose all details.

Could it be a new album? Is Britney going on a world tour? Is she doing a brand new Las Vegas residency? Is she getting married? Is she running for President?

The possibilities, it seems, are endless.

Can't wait to see what you have to announce Brit-Brit!