Hit Me Baby One More Time! Musical Inspired by Britney Spears' Music Hitting Chicago This Year

Princess Britney!

Did you ever think we'd see the day where Britney Spears' catalog of songs would be sung on Broadway stages?

Me neither. But that moment is here and it's everything we never knew we needed.

The play, titled Once Upon a One More Time, will incorporate 23 of Brit's hits and "a couple of deep album cuts."

However, the play will not be based on Britney's life. Instead, it will be a story that "explores an alternative arc for some classic fairy tale princesses."

Considering Britney's magical and fairy-inspired Instagram, the theme couldn't be more perfect.

Here's a plot summary from the New York Times: “In the show, a fortnightly book club whose members include Snow White, Cinderella, Rapunzel and Sleeping Beauty, is working its way through a collection of the Grimms’ fairy tales — the only book they have. But when the women wish for new reading material, a fairy godmother brings them Ms. [Betty] Friedan’s feminist classic, The Feminine Mystique, and their lives are altered in unexpected ways.”

Kristin Hanggi will direct the musical which is adapted from Jon Hartmere's book.

“These women have been in this hermetically sealed world, and then they start to get deeper into modern ideas — second and third-wave feminism — and also explore how stories are passed down to us, and where we get our norms from. But it’s also superfun and funny," Jon said.

The best part is that the show is set to start production this fall in Chicago before, hopefully, making it's way to the Broadway stage.

It will start previews on October 29 and open on November 13, running until December 1 at the James M. Nederlander Theater in Chicago, Ill.

Of course, real Britney fans want to know if it has the pop princess' seal of approval.

There have reportedly been several readings one of which Britney attended.

Do you think she'll be in town for the opening night of the musical? Fingers-crossed for some Ms. Spears sightings!