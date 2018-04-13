Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Were Couple Goals at GLAAD Media Awards

Sometimes, in the midst of all the chaos in this world, you need to carve out time to truly appreciate the legendary Mrs. Britney Spears, her hunky bf Sam Asghari and all that she's done for the LGBTQ community.

Brit and Sam had a pretty awesome date night last night in LA when they attended the GLAAD Media Awards where she was being honored with the Vanguard Award!

Considering her wobbly history with men, it's nice to see her and Sam just being happy together. He worships her, treats her like his Queen and loves her unconditionally. Not to mention he's SO PROUD of her. They are couple goals.

"The world is a better place because of you," he wrote in his post.

Britney was also body goals as she hit the red carpet in a stunning Giannina Azar mini-dress and Christina Louboutin heels.

And of course, she was LGBTQ Advocate goals since she was being honored form promoting equality and acceptance in the LGBTQ community!

"Our ally, Britney Spears—she fights for acceptance in her own way. Britney is a multiplatinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon. It's incredible. She could be one of those stars with a huge LGBTQ following who says nothing and does nothing, but instead, she uses her platform to remind audiences around the globe that intolerance is unacceptable," hitmaker Ricky Martin said in his introductory speech.

Britney posed for pics alongside Olympian GOALS Adam Rippon and Gus Kenworthy and let me tell you, we aren't worthy of this photo!

All-in-all, a perfect night.