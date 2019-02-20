BTS Announce World Tour With Stop at Chicago's Soldier Field

BTS announced their world tour and lucky for us, Chicago is one of the cities the boys will be visiting.

Soldier Field is one of the eight stadiums included in a world tour spanning North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

The tour, titled "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself," will blow into the Windy City on May 11.

Tickets go on sale March 1. You can buy your tickets HERE!

Get ready and buy those earplugs now -- you'll need them to protect your ears from the excited screams!