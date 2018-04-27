BTS is Coming to Chicago!

ARMY, are you ready?

BTS is bringing their "Love Yourself World Tour" to Chicago!

The Korean boy band announced dates 22 shows in 11 cities throughout Asia, North America, and Europe and they plan on adding more in the future!

RELATED: BTS Will Perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

The tour will follow the release of "Love Yourself: Tear," which drops May 18th!

They'll be stopping by the United Center on October 2nd and 3rd!

Tickets for the Chicago stop go on sale May 7th at 3pm!

Check out the video they released hyping up the show: