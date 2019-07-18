Bud Light Creating Limited Edition Beer for Any Alien That Makes It Out of Area 51

As more than 2 million people plan to rush Area 51, Bud Light is taking a different approach.

The beer company is creating a special-edition beer to commemorate the viral event.

Initially, they wanted no part of it writing that the would not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid.

They changed their tune shortly after by tweeting: “Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out."

The tweet was followed by a post revealing their special-edition Area 51-inspired beer.

The can is black and neon green and features an alien head with a crown on top.

There's also a special greeting from the alien that reads: “We know of no space beer by any other life form which is brewed and aged to be more refreshing."

On the bottom of the can, the well-known "We come in peace" phrase is included.

Area 51 Special Edition. -- pic.twitter.com/8wGbSLqY6r — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

Sadly, the can isn't available just yet; they want 51,000 RTs to make it happen.

So far, they've amassed 13.5K RTs so if you want to get your hands on this can, share this with your friends.

It seems like a much better idea to sit at home and knock back some Area 51 beers than to actually storm the U.S Air Force Base on Sept. 20.

But to each his own.