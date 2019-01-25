Buffalo Wild Wings Promises Free Wings if THIS Happens on Super Bowl Sunday

Buffalo Wild Wings is taking a gamble on Super Bowl Sunday and hoping to give the American people what they want -- free wings.

But there's one condition: the February 3rd game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots must go into overtime.

“If this final game goes into extra time, everyone in America will win free snack-sized wing on February 18 from 4-7 p.m. local time,” a press release from the Minnesota-based company reported.

Yes, they are even giving you a choice between boneless and traditional.

Sure, it's a gamble, but the odds of scoring free wings aren't too shabby. The regular football season consisted of 15 games that went into overtime, and for the first time ever, two postseason games required additional time.

We don't want to jinx anything but free wings are free wings.