Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot in the Works With African-American Actress as the Lead

Buffy Summers is returning to Sunnydale, but things aren't exactly as you remember them.

Fox 21 Television Studios is planning a reboot of the supernatural drama which ran from 1996 to 2003 on the WB and later UPN, however, the titular role of Buffy the Vampire Slayer will be filled by an African-American actress.

"Like our world, it will be richly diverse, and like the original, some aspects of the series could be seen as metaphors for issues facing us all today," producers told Deadline.

As you can imagine, the reactions have been mixed.

Some fans are excited for a continuation of the story with a more diverse casting, while others claim there can only be one Buffy and she should be played by Sarah Michelle Geller, the actress who made the heroine a household name.

The new take on Buffy is being described as “contemporary, building on the mythology of the original" so it's a good thing that series creator and director Joss Whedon has agreed to return and serve as executive producer.

With Whedon on-board, we also don't have to worry about the legacy being tainted which is always a concern when it comes to reboots.

As of now, no actors have been cast and no network has been chosen.

The original series didn't just launch the career of Geller, it also catapulted David Boreanaz, Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, Nicholas Brendon, James Marsters to stardom. Here's hoping they at least make an appearance to help the new chosen one defeat the evil being unleashed from the Hellmouth just below Sunnydale High.