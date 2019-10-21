Burger King Enters the Halloween Game with Limited-Time Only "Ghost Whopper"

Burger King returns with a new iteration of its Halloween Whopper.

That's right, there are no black buns (and subsequent black bowel movements) in sight.

For the 2019 spooky season, the chain is debuting a "Ghost Whopper," which is just a regular burger with a special white cheddar-cheese-flavored and colored sesame-seed bun.

(Beware: a white bun might equal a ghost poop. --)

Capitalizing on the fun, the chain hired Riz Mirza, a psychic medium, for their "spirit taste test," meaning Mirza contacted spirits to offer up reviews of the new burger.

“‘It’s beyond belief to experience this taste,’ said one of the spirits,” Burger King said in a press release.

Another spirit said: ‘It’s filth!’ Others just didn’t know what they were holding in their hands because they’ve never seen a hamburger in their lifetime.”

The Ghost Whopper will only be available for a limited time in 10 restaurants across to the US starting October 24.

One Whopper will cost the standard $4.59.

Burger King is known for its Halloween-inspired menu items. Aside from the black bun Halloween Whopper, there was also a chicken sandwich with a green sesame bun and the pop-culture-inspired Stranger Things Upside-Down Whopper.