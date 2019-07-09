Burger King is Now Selling Tacos & They're Only $1

I never thought I'd see the day that Burger King began selling tacos, but alas, it has come.

In the midst of these fast-food wars, Burger Kings is doing anything it can to grab customers' attention.

The burger chain began selling crunchy tacos Tuesday, July 8th for just one dollar.

That's it - a buck!

Now, the question you have to ask yourself is if you trust BK to make a taco that's better or comparable to Taco Bell.

the best part of going out? getting tacos afterwards. introducing our Crispy Taco, only $1 and only at Burger King. pic.twitter.com/sgMO2vODeZ — Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 9, 2019

Burger King tested tacos in western states and found plenty of success, but it's also found that the unexpected buzz does well for marketing.

“Tacos remain very popular with consumers,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, a research and consulting firm.

Do you think this means Taco Bell is going to start selling burgers soon?