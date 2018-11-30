Woof: A Whopper For Your Dog Exists at Burger King

The whopper is going to the dogs... quite literally

Burger King announced that they will be releasing a pet-friendly version of their classic Whopper known as the Dogpper.

So, what exactly is the Dogpper?

The treat features the taste of the flame-grilled beef patties, but instead of being an actual hamburger -- which my dog loves, by the way -- it will be offered as a flavored bone.

I just asked my dog, he's into it.

Get a free #Dogpper with your @BurgerKing order of The WHOPPER® + Dogpper combo, while supplies last! ---- Plus, new customers get a $0 delivery fee on orders $10 or more with code DOGPPER now – Dec. 4. Terms: https://t.co/ID2IvMHnEc pic.twitter.com/dFEor7s7CM — DoorDash (@DoorDash) November 29, 2018

If you want to get your hands on a meal for your furry, four-legged friend, you can't just roll up to the drive-through at any old BK. According to the press release, you have to order via Burger King delivery on DoorDash.

In simpler terms: just teach Fido to place orders on your phone.

Unlike most dog treats, Dogppers are FREE with a purchase of your own Whopper.

However, if you have more than one pup at home you may find yourself in a pickle because it is one treat per order. Is this a good time to teach the dogs how to share?

DoorDash customers can score free delivery on BK orders over $10 from now until Tuesday, Dec 4 with the promo code: Dogpper.