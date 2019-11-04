Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan and More Join Kacey Musgraves' First Amazon Christmas Special

Kacey Musgraves is decking the halls this holiday season, and fans are in for a real gift.

The country diva and six-time Grammy award winner has been tapped to host Amazon's first-ever holiday special titled The Kacy Musgraves Christmas Show!

Get ready for blingin' cowboy boots and hats!

Musgraves made the announcement in a one-minute adorable teaser video where she's seen leaving candy canes for her special guests including Camila Cabello and Troye Sivan while dropping off a lump of coal for Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy, who is narrating the special.

The special, which premieres Friday, Nov. 29, will pay tribute to past holiday specials while “also reinventing just what a Christmas special can be, with a magically modern twist."

Musgraves will be performing classic and original holiday songs throughout the special with a little help from a star-studded guest-list.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show Teaser | Prime Video

The aforementioned Camila will join for "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," and James Corden from The Late Late Show will sing "Let It Snow."

Other familiar faces include Kendall Jenner, Fred Armisen (performing “Silent Night”), Leon Bridges (“Present Without a Bow”), Zooey Deschanel (“Mele Kalikimaka”) and Lana Del Rey (“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”).

Musgraves' Nana will also be in on the fun as will the Rockettes.