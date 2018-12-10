Camila Cabello Reveals Her Favorite Moment of 2018

2018 has been a busy year for Ms. Camila Cabello!

She kicked the year off performing in Time's Square, she opened for bestie Taylor Swift's "Reputation" tour, her hit single 'Havana' was the song-hear-round-the-world, her relationship with Matthew Hussey went public, oh, and she was NOMINATED for some GRAMMYs.

But the highlight of her year? Dropping her first self-titled solo album, Camila, on January 12th!

Check out what she had to say about that memorable and monumental moment in her life in the player above!