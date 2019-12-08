Camila Cabello Says 'Romance' Album Deals with 'Messy' and 'Complicated' Aspects of Love

Camila Cabello is running on a high following the release of her latest album, “Romance.”

The singer’s sophomore album dropped on Friday, and on Saturday, RADIO.COM caught up with her at the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash in Chicago.

So, how was Camila feeling now that “Romance” was available for her fandom, the Camilizers, to stream over and over again?

“I feel amazing,” the 22-year-old admitted.

“I just have a day off tomorrow in Chicago and I’m just going to literally read all the tweets,” she said adding “it’s so much fun to be able to soak up their reactions.”

Cabello revealed that the album has been in the works since “late last summer/fall.”

“I had a bunch of lyrics on my phone about love, I knew all the songs were going to be love songs because that’s what I think what inspired it, what I was living,” she said.

Cabello’s love life has been much of an open book lately. She ended things with relationship coach, Matthew Hussey, this past summer.

She’s since moved on with longtime friend and fellow popstar, Shawn Mendes.

“I just grew with the album,” she said adding that “in the beginning, “Romance” was just fully about being in love and the beginning stages of being in love, and as I was experiencing more, I was in my first serious relationship and, you know, things happen and things change, and I just saw all the kind of different sides to love and what it feels like when things get complicated."

“I think it just got complicated, but that’s love, also. So, I think “Romance” and the idea of romance just got a little messy,” she revealed.

Cabello released a few singles off of “Romance” in advance including her smash hit “Señorita,” with bae Mendes, which currently sits at #7 on the Billboard Top 100.

Cabello performed her other singles, the Latin-tinged “Liar,” and “Living Proof,” at the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash in Allstate Arena.

