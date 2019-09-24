B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Artist Camila Cabello Scores Latin Grammy Nominations

B96 Pepsi #JingleBash artist Camila Cabello is being recognized by the Latin Grammys!

When the nominations were released this morning, Cabello has scored a total of 3 nominations for her song with Alejandro Sanz titled "Mi Persona Favorita."

The song is competing in top category's Record of the Year and Song of the Year along with Best Pop Song.

Sanz is up for a total of eight awards.

His closest competition is fellow Spaniard, Rosalia, with five award nominations.

Alessia Cara's song with Juanes titled "Querer Mejor" is also up for Record of the Year.

Bad Bunny and Anitta earned recognition in the Best Urban Music Album category.

"Baila Baila Baila" by Ozuna & Vicente Saavedra, "Caliente" by J Balvin, "Con Altura" by J Balvin and Rosalia are all up for Best Urban Song.

The awards show is November 14th in Vegas.