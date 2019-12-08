Mendes is My Bae: Camila Cabello Jokingly Says Shawn Mendes Would Break Up with Her For Wearing This Shirt

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have quickly become 2019’s cutest couple.

The pop power couple began fueling rumors with their steamy duet, “Senorita,” in June and by July, they confirmed those dating rumors with some adorable PDA.

When Cabello stopped by the #DunkinLounge at the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash, she received a few holiday presents from the on-air staff. The holiday season is all about giving, after all.

One of the gifts was a tube of Aquaphor to help heal her recent tattoo. It’s supposed to say “it’s a mystery,” but Camila admitted all it says is “mystery” because she hasn’t been taking care of it properly.

The other gift was a t-shirt that officially welcomed Cabello into the #MendesArmy.

Cabello unwrapped the tee that read “Mendes is my Bae,” and agreed that “it’s a true statement.”

“It would actually be so hilarious, I hope he doesn’t see this, if the next time I saw him like wore this, it would be the funniest joke in the entire world,” she said giddily adding “I just don’t know how he would react. He would literally be like ‘who is this girl?’”

When the interview suggested it would be even funnier to wear it and say absolutely nothing, Cabello added that Mendes’ reaction would probably be: “what the hell?”

“He’d break up with me,” Cabello said jokingly when the other interviewer said she should walk out wearing it while Mendes is cooking dinner.

If you see Cabello rocking her “Mendes is my Bae” shirt at the airport, just know that she’s trolling him in the best possible way.

But also, where can we snag our t-shirt?