Cardi B Is a Momma!

Baby Bardi is here!

Cardi B and husband Offset welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, July 10!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper announced the birth on Instagram with a nude photo of herself cradling her bump.

She also revealed her name -- Kulture Kairi Cephus!

Cardi kept her pregnancy a secret for months before announcing it to the world during her musical spot on Saturday Night Live in April.

In the following months, she rocked the Coachella stage with her bump before canceling several other performances because she could "barely breathe."

Keeping up with the surprises, the rapper, who has been dominating the Billboard charts, revealed in June that she secretly married Offset from Migos back in September of 2017.

They made their first appearance as husband and wife at the LAVISH baby shower for their future baby girl.