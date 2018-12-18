Cardi B & Ex Offset Will Spend the Holidays Together, But She's Not Getting Back With Him

Considering all their recent drama, some of you may be surprised to find out that Offset and Cardi B will be spending the holiday's togehter.

However, don't get your hopes up -- it's solely for baby Kulture.

Cardi is planning to be around her estranged husband during the Christmas holiday because she believes it's important to keep her family civil and together for their daughter.

A sources told E! News that while Cardi is being gracious, she is not entertaining the idea of getting back together with him.

“Cardi B wants Offset to be a part of Kulture’s life and wants him to spend Christmas with his daughter. It’s Kulture’s first Christmas and it means a lot to Cardi to have the family together," the source revealed.

The source also added that Cardi is still hurt after it was revealed that Offset cheated on her.

“She isn’t ready to take him back. Cardi is trying to keep focused and keep her head clear until she figures out what she wants to do," they revealed.

We commend Cardi for doing what's best for her baby girl.

And hopefully, Offset uses this time wisely to reflect and RESPECT Cardi's space as she figures out how to move forward.

What do you think? Will Offset and Cardi rekindle their love while in a festive mood?