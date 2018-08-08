Cardi B Gets Real About Postpartum Depression in the Most Cardi B Way

Cardi B is experiencing the ups and downs that come with being a new mother.

And the best part is that she's being very vocal about it!

Cardi has taken to social media to talk about how her life has changed since welcoming daughter, Kulture, with Offset on July 10.

At first, she canceled her upcoming tour with Bruno Mars saying that she underestimated "this whole mommy thing." Before welcoming Kulture, she thought that six weeks would be enough for her to recover both physically and mentally. However, doctors warned her that going on tour with a newborn could put her daughter at risk and understandably, she's not ready to leave her baby girls side.

Fans including Bruno Mars commended her for putting family first.

Now, she's speaking up about the most challenging part of motherhood -- postpartum emotions.

And as you can imagine, she's doing it in the most Cardi-like way.

She recently posted a video from comedian Jay Versace which shows him talking to his inner self, illustrating how she's feeling post-baby.

In the clip, he says, "I don't know who I am anymore," and his reflection answers, "Wait, what do you mean by that? If you don't know who you are, how am I supposed to know?!"

Cardi added the caption, "This is how postpartum got me ----The emotional struggle. BARDI vs BELCALIS ."

She followed up by explaining that the postpartum emotions are making her feel like she's a different person.

Postpartum depression is feelings of sadness and anxiety which can be extreme and might interfere with a woman's ability to care for herself or her family.

We're glad new mommies like Cardi, Chrissy Teigen and Serena Williams are opening up about their experiences and showing other mothers that they aren't alone in this struggle.