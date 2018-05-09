Cardi B Is Having a Baby Girl!

Cardi B is going to have a little mini-me pretty soon.

The rapper caught up with the New York Times before the Met Gala and repeatedly referred to her baby as "she."

Was it just a slip of the tongue? Or is she revealing that she's expecting a baby girl?

It seems like she's not too concerned about revealing the sex of her baby at this point!

“Shorty weighs three and a half pounds,” the mom said. When the room giggled about the extra weight, Cardi added, "She do. She do weigh three and a half pounds. That’s pretty good for seven months, right? Because I was born five pounds.”

She also implied she was expecting a daughter by using the female pronoun while chatting with Entertainment Tonight on the Met Gala red carpet.

What do you think she'll name her?