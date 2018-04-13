Cardi B & Her Baby Bump Are Ready for Coachella

Cardi B released her first album, Invasion of Privacy, which immediately went gold, she hosted the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she's engaged to Offset and expecting her first child, she performed on SNL and finally, she's performing at Coachella this weekend.

Like I said, it's Cardi B's world right now.

That's why it's no surprise that she posted a video of herself celebrating and dancing around to one of her songs with her baby bump on display.

If that's how lit she is offstage, can you just imagine what she has in store for the Coachella crowd?

She ready, y'all and that bump is NOT slowin' her down!