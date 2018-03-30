Cardi B Warns a Cheater to 'Be Careful' on New Single

By Jon Wiederhorn



Cardi B has released a feisty new single titled "Be Careful."



The song comes from her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which hits April 6.



The chorus has a distinct R&B flavor, but the lyrics about a cheater are very aggressive. Fans will certainly speculate that the rapper is addressing the alleged infidelities of her fiance Offset of Migos.



"Man, I thought you would've learned your lesson," she spits "'Bout liking pictures, not returnin' texts, I guess it's fine, man, I get the message, you still stutter after certain questions, you keep in contact with certain exes."



