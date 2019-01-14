Carmen Sandiego Gets New Mystery Theme Song & Opening Credits

The lady in red returns and she's got a sick new theme song!

Netflix dropped the theme song and opening title sequence for their upcoming Carmen Sandiego reboot.

Unlike the Rockapella version, the new theme song is sultrier, aids the series' mystery vibe and could dub for a Bond opening.

While much of the focus is on the new theme song, the opening credits are really a first look at what the reimagined series is going to look like.

The animations are aesthetically pleasing and set up the stage for adventure and interesting locations.

Video of Carmen Sandiego | Theme Song [HD] | Netflix

The most interesting change is that the series is focusing less on "where" the criminal is and exploring the "who" behind the red trench and oversized hat.

More specifically, they'll be exploring her history with the V.I.L.E. Training Academy — a shady organization she's spent her whole life trying to stop.

Is anyone else getting some Kim Possible vibes?

As you probably know by now, Carmen Sandiego is voiced by Chicago's very own, Gina Rodriguez, who is most famous for her role of Jane in Jane the Virgin.

Stranger Things' Flynn Wolfhard will voice "the player."