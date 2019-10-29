CBS Announces Holiday Lineup With Favorites Like 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' and 'Frosty'

Given that it's supposed to snow in Chicago overnight, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

It's never too early to start Christmas celebrations, and that means making plans to watch holiday classic films.

CBS released its full schedule with favorites like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and more!

Check it out below!

Friday, Nov. 29:

Frosty The Snowman 8 p.m.

Frosty Returns 8:30 p.m.



Saturday, Nov. 30:

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire 8 p.m.

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe 8:30 p.m.

The Story Of Santa Claus 9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2:

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7:

36th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14:

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m.

Frosty The Snowman 9 p.m.

Frosty Returns 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15:

The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors 8 p.m.