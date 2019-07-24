Celebrate National Tequila Day With These Chicago Deals

National Tequila Day kicks off before 5 o'clock today.

Plenty of bars across the Chicagoland area are celebrating the holiday with all-day deals on shots and margaritas, the most common drink made using tequila.

Check out the deals that will make hump day a little more bearable.

Let's get those margs flowin'.

Applebee's: As part of their July Neighborhood Drink of the Month, Applebee's is offering the Malibu DOLLARMAMA. There's no tequila, but for a $1 you get a drink with Malibu Coconut Rum and Tropicana orange and Dole pineapple juices.

Atwood: $7 margaritas in the bar all day. Nuff said.

Bahama Breeze: From now until Saturday, sip on a $5 classic margarita or $10 tequila flights.

Broken English Taco Pub: The tequila is always flowing at Broken English. At the Lake St. location, you can score $5 Libelula shots from 4-7pm. And margs are being served up all day long!

Chili's: Chili's is serving up their $5 margarita of the month, the Southern Back Porch 'Rita. If you want something more fruity, they're also adding the Jackberry and Grand Coconut margs and Chili's signature Presidente Margarita for $5. Today only.

Take a trip to the friendly south via your taste buds with July’s Margarita of the Month, The Southern Back Porch. It’s basically a $5 vacation. pic.twitter.com/u5f0sEIfdW — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) July 1, 2019

Mercadito: To celebrate NTD, Mercadito is serving $10 traditional margaritas or Libelula palomas. They're also extending their happy hour food specials.

If you plan on drinking at home, Ranker.com rounded up the best 10 tequila brands according to the public vote.

Don Julio

Patron

Herradura

1800 Tequila

Tres Generaciones

Cabo Wabo

Milagro

Clase Azul

Corralejo

Casa Noble

Which one is your favorite?

Happy sipping.