Celebrity Sightings at Lollapalooza: Chance the Rapper, Bebe Rexha, David Dobrik and MORE!
All the celebrities we spotted in and around Lollapalooza!
Chicago's Lollapalooza draws over 500 thousand music fans over a 4-day span.
Plenty of those fans are musicians and celebrities themselves. Hey, their music lovers, too.
Here's who we spotted roaming around Lollapalooza 2019!
Chicago's Very Own Chance the Rapper - he also hopped on stage with Death Cab for Cutie and 21 Savage.
Spotted: @chancetherapper at @21savage at @lollapalooza! #lolla #lollapalooza #chancetherapper --: @dearfloyd
Bebe Rexha, Daya and Kelsea Ballerini - the three ladies made special appearances with The Chainsmokers on Thursday. They were also spotted at Ink Bar for a private dinner hosted by Drew and Alex.
Ashley Graham - the model was seen strutting her fabulous prints around town!
Hailie Jade Scott Mathers - Eminem's 23-year-old daughter was spotted grabbing pics for the gram in the media lounge.
T Jass - Youtube and IG basketball sensation T Jass was spotted roaming around Lolla and even snagged a pic with the legend himself, Chance!
Linked up with the legend @chancetherapper ... Bro said he likes the crazy layups! --
David Dobrik - The major Youtube personality hung around Lolla for the weekend. He arranged a meet-up at Chipotle where he gave out a ton of free merch. He also hung out with friend and performer, Alec Benjamin.
Ninja - The professional gamer played Fortnite live at the Red Bull activation near Perry's for most of the weekend as eager fans snuck peeks at him in all his glory.
DAY 1 LOLLA COMPLETE! One of the best days of my life. Photo cred @ryanhadji
MAX - The musician wasn't playing Lolla this year, but he was out there supporting all his friends and chatting it up with media!