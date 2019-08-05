Celebrity Sightings at Lollapalooza: Chance the Rapper, Bebe Rexha, David Dobrik and MORE!

Chicago's Lollapalooza draws over 500 thousand music fans over a 4-day span.

Plenty of those fans are musicians and celebrities themselves. Hey, their music lovers, too.

Here's who we spotted roaming around Lollapalooza 2019!

Chicago's Very Own Chance the Rapper - he also hopped on stage with Death Cab for Cutie and 21 Savage.

Bebe Rexha, Daya and Kelsea Ballerini - the three ladies made special appearances with The Chainsmokers on Thursday. They were also spotted at Ink Bar for a private dinner hosted by Drew and Alex.

masters of karate and friendship A post shared by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers) on Aug 4, 2019 at 7:10am PDT

first lollapalooza ✔️ A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Aug 2, 2019 at 8:31pm PDT

lolla that was beautiful A post shared by Daya (@daya) on Aug 1, 2019 at 9:08pm PDT

Ashley Graham - the model was seen strutting her fabulous prints around town!

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers - Eminem's 23-year-old daughter was spotted grabbing pics for the gram in the media lounge.

⚡️⚡️⚡️ A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Aug 3, 2019 at 9:54am PDT

T Jass - Youtube and IG basketball sensation T Jass was spotted roaming around Lolla and even snagged a pic with the legend himself, Chance!

David Dobrik - The major Youtube personality hung around Lolla for the weekend. He arranged a meet-up at Chipotle where he gave out a ton of free merch. He also hung out with friend and performer, Alec Benjamin.

Ninja - The professional gamer played Fortnite live at the Red Bull activation near Perry's for most of the weekend as eager fans snuck peeks at him in all his glory.

We out here at @lollapalooza A post shared by Tyler Blevins (@ninja) on Aug 2, 2019 at 12:43pm PDT

MAX - The musician wasn't playing Lolla this year, but he was out there supporting all his friends and chatting it up with media!