Chain Restaurants Staying Open For Thanksgiving 2018

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it.

If your idea of the perfect meal is the kind you don't cook yourself, you may want to save this list of all chain restaurants open for business during the holiday.

Plus, you won't be dressing up in your best to sit in the dining room and stuff your face!

Peep our list below:

1. Applebee's Grill and Bar

The chain will be hosting their own traditional Thanksgiving dinner complete with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, garlic green beans, and more.

2. Denny's

Denny's unveiled their "Festive Flavors" menu for the holidays and some stand out items include Cinnamon Roll Pancake Breakfast, Holiday Turkey Melt, and Pumpkin Pie Milkshakes. Certain locations will also offer Turkey & Dressing Dinner Packs to order online which serve a party of four.

3. T.G.I. Friday’s

If you aren't a fan of traditional Thanksgiving food, T.G.I. Friday's will remain open and serving up their full menu.

4. Boston Market

There won't be a shortage of comforting dishes at Boston Market. You can dine in or carry out items to feed your guests at home!

5. Hooters

Hooters will be serving up wings with a side of football games during the Thanksgiving holiday. That's one tradition we can get behind.

6. Maggiano’s Little Italy

Italian restaurants know how to do Thanksgiving too. Maggiano's will offer family-style dinner with traditional roast turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry relish and more. Or, you can opt for some mouth-watering pasta!

7. Bahama Breeze

Looking for a beachy escape this holiday season? Bahama Breeze is offering up an island-infused Thanksgiving menu that will make you forget about the cold weather outside.

8. Buca di Beppo

The restaurant is already accepting reservations and online orders for their special Thanksgiving meal which includes sliced white meat turkey, home-style gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

9. The Capital Grille

Looking for a classic turkey dinner? Look no further than The Capital Grille. Items include slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, french green beans with Marcona almonds and cranberry pear chutney, and a portion of mashed potatoes. The restaurant recommends reservations.

10. Waffle House

Since the establishment is open year round, 24 hours a day, you can expect their doors to be open for Thanksgiving.

11. Old Country Buffet

What's better than buffet style for Thanksgiving? Old Country Buffet will be available for during the holiday just remember to wear your stretchy pants!

12. Domino's

If you want to swap out a turkey for pizza, Domino's is your go-to. Just call ahead to your location to check that they are open.

13. White Castle

Turkey sliders anyone? They are available and waiting for you this Thanksgiving.

14. Starbucks

Need a bit of a java jolt to cook dinner or shop the Black Friday sales? Starbucks will be there for you!

15. Dunkin' Donuts

America runs on Dunkin' even on Thanksgiving. Most locations are open, just make sure ahead of time!