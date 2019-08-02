Chainsmokers Bring Daya, Bebe Rexha, Lennon Stella and Ty Lolla $ign to the Lollapalooza Stage

The Chainsmokers closed out night one of Lollapalooza in an electryfing fashion with a little help from their friends.

Drew and Alex had plenty of fireworks to assist with their set, but it was the surprise appearances that had fans losing their mind.

No strangers to collaborations, when The Chainsmokers took the Bud Light stage at Lollapalooza they brought many of the collaborators who helped them earn the "highest-paid DJ duo" title.

Lennon Stella, who performed at Lolla earlier in the day, joined to perform their latest single with Illennium "Takeaway."

Somewhere in the middle of the set, Daya appeared to sing "Don't Let Me Down," followed by Bebe Rexha who hit all the high notes on "Call You Mine."

Even Ty Dolla $ign hopped on stage with bulow to perform their latest hit, "Do You Mean."

The Chainsmokers would have no problem rocking a show all on their own, but the added bonus of celebrity guests made all your favorite radio songs come to life right in front of your eyes.

It's the kind of stuff that adds to the magic of music festivals.

What other surprises do you think Lolla has in store for us?