Watch The Moment Chance the Rapper Finds Out He's Nominated for an EMMY!

The EMMY nominations were announced this morning.

One of Chicago's very own, Chance the Rapper, found himself on the list for his Barack Obama song "Come Back Barack," which he performed when he hosted SNL back in November.

Chance stopped by the B96 BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage this afternoon to talk about his upcoming Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Celebration concert and afternoon host Eric Tyler casually mentioned the nom to him.

Turns out, Chance didn't know. When he heard the news, he couldn't contain his excitement.

"Wait, are you serious," he said to Tyler who was 10000% serious.

All of the emotions made Tyler think that he was nominated for two awards, however, he was simply counting Chance's former nomination which was also for a Barack Obama inspired skit on SNL.

"I'm fine with just one," Chance humbly admitted.

Congrats, Chance. We are rooting for you. And SNL, you need to have him back on the show ASAP!