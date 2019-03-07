Is Chance the Rapper Getting Married This Weekend?

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to reveal that he's getting married to his childhood sweetheart this weekend.

Before he revealed the exciting news, Chance posted a photo of his wife as a child and wrote: "Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife."

He then goes into detail about the night they met when Kirsten Corley was performing as Destiny's Child at his mother's office party.

"QUESTION. TELL ME WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME" Now I'm locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth."

The rapper goes on to recap how he admired Corley's talents:

"I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering the choreography and mastering the art of lip-syncing in a way even the most professional performers have yet to accomplish."

He said his father nudged him to get on stage and show off his moves but "he knew he was gunna marry that girl" before adding, "I ain't wanna jump the gun."

He goes on to reveal that "16 years later it's happening. This weekend is the time, and the place is my wedding."

He even said he's going to dance with his wife because it's his "destiny" adding that they will definitely be doing the toosie roll.

We're not crying, you're crying.

There's nothing more special than pure love.

Read the full thread on Twitter.