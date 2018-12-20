Chance The Rapper Hosting 2nd Annual Museum Night to Help Homelessness

Chance the Rapper may be taking a sabattical to become more familiar with his Christian faith, but that isn't stopping him from doing good this holiday season.

The rapper is hosting his second annual "A Night at The Museum" event tonight at the Museum of Science and Industry to help the homeless!

The event will take place from 6pm to 10pm, and according to the orgnization "serves as a donation hub for our Warmest Winter Initiative. All donations received at the museum will directly impact those experiencing homelessness in Chicago. A warming item can be a coat or a blanket, but it can also be a new deck of cards or an old MP3 player with charger and headphones.”

During last years inaugural event, they raised more tha 10,000 items for 15 shelters across the city.

This year, Chance wants to stress that they need coats, hats, blankets and gloves.

Tickets are only $10 and you can expect more than 50 activities.

If you don't have any plans tonight, join Chance in making a real change.