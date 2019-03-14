Oh Baby! Chance the Rapper & Wife Kirsten Expecting Second Child!

Fresh off their picture-perfect wedding, Chance the Rapper announced that he's expecting his second child with wife Kirsten Corley.

The newlyweds are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Kensli.

Chance announced the baby news on Instagram early Thursday writing: “We pregnant again. Jesus Christ. We love you God."

New baby droppin September A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Mar 14, 2019 at 1:04pm PDT

The post also revealed they are expecting another girl.

He added "Baby droppin in September" to his caption.

Chicago and B96 is sending a big congrats to the happy and growing family!