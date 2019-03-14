Oh Baby! Chance the Rapper & Wife Kirsten Expecting Second Child!

March 14, 2019
Fresh off their picture-perfect wedding, Chance the Rapper announced that he's expecting his second child with wife Kirsten Corley. 

The newlyweds are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Kensli.

Chance announced the baby news on Instagram early Thursday writing: “We pregnant again. Jesus Christ. We love you God."

New baby droppin September

The post also revealed they are expecting another girl. 

He added "Baby droppin in September" to his caption. 

Chicago and B96 is sending a big congrats to the happy and growing family!

 

