Chicago Area Stores CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day 2019

If you have to travel for Thanksgiving, then you probably appreciate the barista that came to work that morning and made it possible for you to get your caffeine fix.

Can you imagine visiting the family you only see once or twice a year and not grabbing your favorite cup of joe? I shudder at the thought.

But you probably felt a little pang of sadness for the worker, too. Thanksgiving is a time for family & friends... and food... and eventually, a food coma. Having to work definitely cramps that style.

Although it seems the Christmas decorations come out earlier every single year, there are some stores pushing back & standing up for the Thanksgiving holiday and most importantly, prioritizing that their employees get some much-needed R&R with their loved ones.

Here's a list of Chicago area stores you won't see open this Thanksgiving:

A.C. Moore

Ace Hardware

Ashley Furniture

AT&T

Barnes and Noble

Bath and Body Works

Bloomingdale's

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Burlington Coat Factory

Christmas Tree Shops

Costco

Ethan Allen

Forever 21

H&M

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts

Lowe’s

Marshall’s

Mattress Firm

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Sam’s Club

Sierra

Staples

Tractor Supply Company

True Value

TJ Maxx

White House Black Market