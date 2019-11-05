Chicago Area Stores CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day 2019
Some are giving their employees the holidays off!
If you have to travel for Thanksgiving, then you probably appreciate the barista that came to work that morning and made it possible for you to get your caffeine fix.
Can you imagine visiting the family you only see once or twice a year and not grabbing your favorite cup of joe? I shudder at the thought.
But you probably felt a little pang of sadness for the worker, too. Thanksgiving is a time for family & friends... and food... and eventually, a food coma. Having to work definitely cramps that style.
Although it seems the Christmas decorations come out earlier every single year, there are some stores pushing back & standing up for the Thanksgiving holiday and most importantly, prioritizing that their employees get some much-needed R&R with their loved ones.
Here's a list of Chicago area stores you won't see open this Thanksgiving:
A.C. Moore
Ace Hardware
Ashley Furniture
AT&T
Barnes and Noble
Bath and Body Works
Bloomingdale's
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Burlington Coat Factory
Christmas Tree Shops
Costco
Ethan Allen
Forever 21
H&M
Harbor Freight
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts
Lowe’s
Marshall’s
Mattress Firm
Office Depot & OfficeMax
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Sam’s Club
Sierra
Staples
Tractor Supply Company
True Value
TJ Maxx
White House Black Market