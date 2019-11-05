Chicago Area Stores OPEN Thanksgiving Day 2019
Eat then shop? Vice versa? These stores got you...
For some, it's a tradition to shop on Thanksgiving night.
If you are one of those people (or you know someone) these stores WILL be open Turkey Day for all of your shopping needs, wants, and desires. Though, you may want to hold off on shopping for those Black Friday deals!
Best Buy
Bed Bath and Beyond – first time ever
Big Lots
CVS – 24-hour stores; other locations vary
DSW – select locations open at 5 p.m
Dollar General - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m
Gordmans – 3 p.m. - 1 a.m. & Black Friday at 6 a.m.
Kmart – 6 a.m.
J. C Penny - 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday
Macy’s – 5 p.m. (They issues a statement saying employees working Thanksgiving will receive overtime pay.)
Mattress Firm - select stores
Meijer
Michaels
New York & Company – select locations opening 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving/ others 6 a.m. on Black Friday
Old Navy – select locations 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.
RiteAid – 24-hour stores; other locations vary
Sears – 6 p.m.
Target
Ulta
Victoria's Secret
Walgreens – 24-hour stores; other locations vary
Walmart
Whole Foods Market