Chicago Area Stores OPEN Thanksgiving Day 2019

For some, it's a tradition to shop on Thanksgiving night.

If you are one of those people (or you know someone) these stores WILL be open Turkey Day for all of your shopping needs, wants, and desires. Though, you may want to hold off on shopping for those Black Friday deals!

Best Buy

Bed Bath and Beyond – first time ever

Big Lots

CVS – 24-hour stores; other locations vary

DSW – select locations open at 5 p.m

Dollar General - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m

Gordmans – 3 p.m. - 1 a.m. & Black Friday at 6 a.m.

Kmart – 6 a.m.

J. C Penny - 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Macy’s – 5 p.m. (They issues a statement saying employees working Thanksgiving will receive overtime pay.)

Mattress Firm - select stores

Meijer

Michaels

New York & Company – select locations opening 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving/ others 6 a.m. on Black Friday

Old Navy – select locations 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

RiteAid – 24-hour stores; other locations vary

Sears – 6 p.m.

Target

Ulta

Victoria's Secret

Walgreens – 24-hour stores; other locations vary

Walmart

Whole Foods Market