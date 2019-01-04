Bear Down! Chicago Bears Gearing Up For Sunday's Big Game with Ice Sculptures Around the City

It's supposed to be warm this weekend... I hope they don't melt!

January 4, 2019
Lizzy
Chicago Bears Ice Sculpture

Credit: Lizzy Buczak

Categories: 
Features

We'd usually say the Chicago Bears are "bringing the heat," but in this case, we're hoping they freeze out the competition. 

The competition would be the Eagles which the Chicago Bears are facing off on Sunday's playoff game at Soldier Field. 

Related: 11 Reasons Why Winter in Chicago Isn't All That Bad

Ahead of the big game, the Chicago Bears installed ice sculptures around their hometown today. 

You can check out the ice sculptures at the following locations:

  • Millennium Park Wrigley Square (corner of Randolph and Michigan)
  • CDW Plaza (120 S. Riverside Plaza)
  • Pioneer Court (401 N. Michigan Ave.)
  • Wrigley Field Park

See them before they melt -- temperatures are going to be unseasonably warm this weekend! 

Kickoff is  Sunday, January 6th at 3:40 PM at Soldier Field.

Tags: 
chicago bears