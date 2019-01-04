Bear Down! Chicago Bears Gearing Up For Sunday's Big Game with Ice Sculptures Around the City

We'd usually say the Chicago Bears are "bringing the heat," but in this case, we're hoping they freeze out the competition.

The competition would be the Eagles which the Chicago Bears are facing off on Sunday's playoff game at Soldier Field.

Ahead of the big game, the Chicago Bears installed ice sculptures around their hometown today.

You can check out the ice sculptures at the following locations:

Millennium Park Wrigley Square (corner of Randolph and Michigan)

CDW Plaza (120 S. Riverside Plaza)

Pioneer Court (401 N. Michigan Ave.)

Wrigley Field Park

See them before they melt -- temperatures are going to be unseasonably warm this weekend!

People are amazed at these ice sculptures as we support our @chicagoBears as they head into game 1 of the playoffs. You can see the sculptures too: Pioneer Court, CDW Plaza, Wrigley Field Park, and a live demonstration at 11AM Millennium Park Wrigley Square. #BearDown #DaBears⁠ pic.twitter.com/JF4sSLrP6X — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) January 4, 2019

Kickoff is Sunday, January 6th at 3:40 PM at Soldier Field.