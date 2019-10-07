Time for a Crossover: Chicago Fire, Chicago Med & Chicago PD Trailer Introduces Apocalyptic Chicago

Things aren't looking good for Chicago on the annual Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD trailer.

The three shows will come together for one epic, three-hour crossover event that brings an "apocalyptic" threat to Chicago.

In the trailer, released today, the three squads are celebrating a day of tailgating at a Chicago Bears game when a fan collapses and reveals a gnarly leg injury.

"What is that," Halstead asks in disgust as the bloody, blue flesh-eating bacteria is revealed.

"We're dealing with something we've never encountered before," Will Halstead reveals as Goodwin admits that they've already contacted the CDC.

Video of Chicago Crossover Event Trailer - One Chicago

As the movie-trailer like teaser unfolds, it lists these necessary steps to follow: quarantine, identification, and investigation.

The third step is where the Chicago PD hours kicks off as Intelligence realizes that this may not be an accidental outbreak but rather, a man made one.

As the squad glares down an eerily empty Financial District, Will declares that "this is no outbreak, it's an act of terrorism."

Intelligence runs against the clock to stop a suspect with weaponized bacteria who has been teasing an "apocalyptic event in Chicago."

And if that isn't bad enough, Will realizes that one of their own, Upon, may have been infected.

As someone who has watched every single crossover for the past few years and who served as Upton's stand-in for one episode of the crossover, I assure you this is the craziest crossover to date.

From the little that I saw on set (no spoilers!), you don't want to miss this 3-hour window of television.

Make sure you carve out time on Wednesday, Chicago 16th, to watch on NBC.