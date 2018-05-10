Chicago Fire, PD, and Med Renewed for Fall Season

One Chicago is here to stay for good... ot at least for another season.

NBC renewed all three shows set in the Windy City -- Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med.

This fall, Fire will return for its seventh season while spinoffs in the franchise PD and Med will enter their sixth and fourth season, respectively.

For those of you in Chicago, this is especially great news if you plan on/ or currently are an extra.

In addition to the Dick Wolf franchise, Chicago is also the filming place for Empire and has a few new shows filming here in the fall!