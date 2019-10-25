I'm Dreaming of a White... Halloween?

Usually, the first snowfall syncs up and adds to the magic of the holiday season.

But by holiday season, I'm talking about Thanksgiving going into Christmas. I'm not talking about Halloween, which is when the first snowfall of the season is expected.

A number of weather models are teasing chances of snow starting on Tuesday night and going into Wednesday night and Thursday's Halloween celebrations.

However, not all models are created equal and some show warmer temperatures with more rain likely while others don't show snow at all.

The good thing is that temps are expected to reach the 40s so any snow that does fall would melt quickly.

A late October snowfall is early even for Chicago which usually sees snow around mid-November.

Will snow on Halloween force you to change your plans? Or are you so geeked for Halloween that nothing can stop you?