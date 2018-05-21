Chicago is the Hottest Destination during Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and the best place to celebrate is in Chicago.

I'm not joking.

According to Priceline, travelers descend upon Chicago at this time of year to enjoy our beaches, street festivals, rooftops and patios!

And while that's all nice, it is a little irritating that people only love us when the weather gets warm. Where were you when we were knee deep in snow and convinced the weather would never be in the double digits again?

Priceline analyzed its hotel reservations for the long weekend and found many of the 41 million Americans love Chicago this time of year.

“More tourists are planning to visit Chicago than any other American city over Memorial Day weekend because Chicago has more to offer than any other city,” Mayor Emanuel said in a statement about the Priceline ranking.

In fact, just in 2017, Chicago set record-breaking tourism numbers with a total of 55.2 million visitors. This year, the mayor's office believes we'll exceed that number.

Considering Chicago remains at the top of the "people are moving out of the city" list, we'll take all the tourists we can get.

Insert shrug-emoji.