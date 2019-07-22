Mamby on The Beach Canceled After Birth of Endangered Birds

Well, this is a first.

A music festival in Chicago has been called off for the most hearwarming reason - the birth of an endgangered species.

Mamby on the Beach was set for a two-day run on Montrose Beach on August 23 and 24, but it's no longer happening.

On Friday, organizers canceled the event due to "circumstances beyond our control."

Those circumstances are very unique.

Great Lakes Piping Plover shorebirds, a federally protected species, have been nestling on Montrose beach for months.

This week, three Plover chicks (a good band name, honestly) hatched, the first in Chicago in more than 60 years.

“These unforeseen issues include significantly higher than average waters of Lake Michigan eliminating the beach portion of our intended site. Additionally, our original footprint was affected by the presence of the Great Lakes Piping Plover shorebirds, a federally protected species," the statement read.

“Despite working tirelessly with the Chicago Park District and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to find a new location, moving the festival at this late a date, while still providing a superior beach event experience, would be impossible and a disservice to fans and artists alike,” organizers of Mamby on the Beach added.

This year's performers included BROCKHAMPTON, Flying Lotus, Santigold, Troye Sivan, and more.

If you had tickets to the show, a refund will be issued within five to 10 business days.

While cancellations always stink, we hope the family of Plover's is doing well!